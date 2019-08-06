Visa (V) Stock Price Rose While South Street Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake; Woodstock Has Upped Its Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $914,511

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,624 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 7,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.45% or $10.4 during the last trading session, reaching $150.79. About 14.73 million shares traded or 33.83% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 3,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 114,143 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.83M, down from 117,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $8.56 during the last trading session, reaching $168.86. About 15.74M shares traded or 123.81% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55M and $558.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,590 shares to 7,752 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 6,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,750 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Company stated it has 3.89% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Natl Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 14,164 shares. Azimuth Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,457 shares. Legacy Private Trust Communications holds 16,898 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Firsthand Cap Incorporated has invested 3.35% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fernwood Inv Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.13% or 1,370 shares in its portfolio. Natl Pension reported 0.39% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cannell Peter B Company accumulated 1,187 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Camarda Fincl Advisors reported 0.04% stake. 1.28 million were accumulated by Harding Loevner Limited Partnership. The Illinois-based Koshinski Asset has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wealthcare Cap Ltd Co invested in 95 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital invested in 23,689 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Bancorp Of The West holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,715 shares. Sky Inv Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,160 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 18,951 shares to 139,490 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 75,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.24B for 29.52 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Trust Department owns 1.25% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 35,112 shares. Nomura holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 39,687 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.87% or 26,215 shares. Portland Glob Advsrs Lc owns 1,407 shares. State Street stated it has 0.95% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sandler Cap Mgmt reported 69,917 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Hartford owns 11,627 shares. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Lc reported 85,855 shares. Caprock Group Inc accumulated 18,105 shares. Intact Mgmt reported 9,200 shares. Mckinley Capital Ltd Liability Co Delaware holds 240,728 shares or 2.71% of its portfolio. Quebec – Canada-based Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc has invested 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cwh Cap Mngmt holds 5,817 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Alps Advisors reported 4,119 shares. Moreover, Amarillo Bancorporation has 0.62% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 10,061 shares.