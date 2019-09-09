Visa (V) Stock Price Rose While Night Owl Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.85 Million Its Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Selway Asset Management Raised Its Position by $731,835

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 11,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 202,848 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.68M, down from 214,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $181.55. About 6.99 million shares traded or 6.19% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 6,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 38,880 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 32,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 25.11 million shares traded or 4.52% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NYSE:NKE) by 25,500 shares to 7,600 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.12B for 31.74 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

