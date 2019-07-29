Visa (V) Stock Price Rose While First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Decreased by $459,732 Its Position; As The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock Rose, Westchester Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 55.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 469,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,902 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, down from 848,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 2,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,098 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36M, down from 50,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.06M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 46,118 shares to 86,063 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 7,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 32.11 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.55 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New (Put) by 3,900 shares to 23,200 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLK) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 666,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Alberton Acquisition Corporation.