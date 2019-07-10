Visa (V) Stock Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo; The Price Objective Given is $200.0000; Ultimate Software Group Has 0.89 Sentiment

In a research note shared with investors and clients on today, Wells Fargo reiterated their Outperform rating on Visa Inc (NYSE:V)‘s stock. The TP indicates a potential upside of 12.53% from company’s last close price.

Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 148 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 167 reduced and sold their stock positions in Ultimate Software Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 26.76 million shares, down from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ultimate Software Group Inc in top ten positions increased from 4 to 13 for an increase of 9. Sold All: 57 Reduced: 110 Increased: 70 New Position: 78.

Burren Capital Advisors Ltd holds 14.86% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. for 7,377 shares. Glazer Capital Llc owns 238,548 shares or 11.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jet Capital Investors L P has 9.37% invested in the company for 139,000 shares. The New York-based Act Ii Management Lp has invested 8.13% in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 785,025 shares.

More notable recent The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Moab Capital Partnersâ€™ Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ultimate Software (ULTI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) to Report Q1 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 02/04/2019: ULTI, ON, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. provides cloud human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $10.50 billion. The companyÂ’s UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement. It has a 183.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s UltiPro solution includes unified feature sets for talent acquisition and onboarding, human resources management and compliance, benefits management and online enrollment, payroll, performance management, employee engagement surveying, compensation management with salary planning, budgeting, and development of incentive plans, succession management, learning management, reporting and analytical decision-making and predictive tools, and time and attendance; and has role features for HR professionals, executives, managers, administrators, and employees.

It closed at $331.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 07/03/2018 One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer l Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Ultimate Software; 16/05/2018 – Growing Non-Profit Healthcare Provider Uses UltiPro Perception to Build Trust, Support Employee Success; 22/03/2018 – Ultimate Software VP of HR Wins Excellence Award; 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE NAMES FELICIA ALVARO CFO; 20/04/2018 – Canadian Industrial Equipment Dealer Uses UltiPro Reporting to Improve Payroll Processes, Support Business Continuity Planning; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer | Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $267M TO $269M, EST. $267.2M

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $51.58 million activity.

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $400.42 billion. The firm facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It has a 36.72 P/E ratio. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity. $11.34 million worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was sold by RICHEY ELLEN on Thursday, February 7.

The stock increased 0.87% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $177.73. About 4.18M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program

Among 8 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Visa has $18300 highest and $157 lowest target. $173.88’s average target is -2.17% below currents $177.73 stock price. Visa had 14 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. UBS maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, March 11. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 21. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of V in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa To Acquire Verifi For Dispute Management Tech – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Visa Stock May Not Be the Best Credit-Card Name – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush Talks Libra With Visa’s Executive Team – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Visa To Acquire Verifi – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa: Growth Through Better Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold Visa Inc. shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Mgmt accumulated 107,470 shares. Covey Cap Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 27,005 shares or 5.68% of the stock. Hodges Capital invested in 0.3% or 18,834 shares. Natl Pension Serv stated it has 1.72 million shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp owns 5,681 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Scopus Asset Management Lp invested in 2.4% or 525,000 shares. Moreover, Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Com has 2.41% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 8,729 were reported by Accuvest Glob. South Dakota Council stated it has 348,628 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Washington invested in 341,826 shares or 3.07% of the stock. Ipswich Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 2.42% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 47,343 shares. Underhill Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.46% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,556 shares. Selkirk Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 3.54% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 40,000 shares. Cannell Peter B And Communication Inc has 0.16% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hudock Ltd Liability invested in 630 shares.