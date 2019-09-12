Visa (V) Stake Upped by Wisconsin Capital Management Llc; Voya Investment Management Lifted Its Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) Stake by $4.93 Million as Stock Price Rose

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 52.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 19,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 56,201 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.75M, up from 36,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $178.59. About 3.65 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 89,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 1.95 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.91 million, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $59.47. About 503,663 shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc $500m 30Y +135; 04/04/2018 – New Survey From The Hartford And MIT AgeLab Finds Homeowners Age 50+ Delay Home Maintenance; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REDUCTION OF COMPANY’S MINIMUM CONSOLIDATED NET WORTH FINANCIAL COVENANT TO $9 BLN; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONTINUES REVIEW OF TALCOTT’S RATINGS FOR DOWNGRADE; 09/03/2018 Hartford Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES HARTFORD’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Reports First Quarter 2018 Income From Continuing Operations, After Tax, Of $428 Million ($1.18 Per Diluted Share); 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl to Enter Into Amendment In Existing Credit Pact; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL PROVIDE FOR REVOLVING LOANS AS WELL AS FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF CREDIT UP TO $750 MLN

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha" on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha" published on August 14, 2019, Fool.com published: "Visa Doubles Down on Fintech – The Motley Fool" on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Visa's Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha" published on September 09, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com's news article titled: "Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News" with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howland Cap Management Lc accumulated 256,375 shares or 3.44% of the stock. Sta Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 3,260 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Boston Advsr invested in 141,075 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm invested in 0.46% or 13.86M shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Ca stated it has 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Halsey Assoc Inc Ct invested in 163,508 shares or 5.07% of the stock. M&R Capital Management reported 3.62% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Godsey & Gibb Associate has 120,111 shares for 3% of their portfolio. Sns Financial Limited Liability invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hartford Mgmt Inc reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tompkins Fin holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,917 shares. Howe And Rusling reported 0.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Andra Ap stated it has 49,200 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Par Cap Mngmt invested in 1.31% or 450,000 shares. Kj Harrison Prns Inc stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 155 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 311.43 million shares or 1.25% more from 307.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 4,974 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 29,677 shares. The California-based Quantum Mgmt has invested 0.28% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). 118,326 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Glenmede Na invested 0.01% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Tru Of Vermont owns 975 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 185 shares. Etrade Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). 4,600 were accumulated by Smithfield Trust. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 212,202 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated holds 6,325 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 4,472 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP stated it has 54,325 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.18% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Moreover, Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp has 1.62% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $46.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 77,437 shares to 84,443 shares, valued at $947,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netscout Sys Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 36,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,572 shares, and cut its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO).