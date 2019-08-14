Visa (V) Stake Raised by Cambridge Trust Company; Dodge & Cox Has Boosted News (NWSA) Stake

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 278,653 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.52M, up from 276,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $178.61. About 6.68M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in News Corp (NWSA) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 2.18M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The institutional investor held 13.65M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $169.76M, up from 11.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in News Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 4.41M shares traded or 37.19% up from the average. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 02/04/2018 – News Corp and Telstra Complete Transaction to Combine Foxtel and FOX SPORTS Australia; 26/04/2018 – Realtor.com® Identifies Toughest Housing Markets for Millennials; 05/03/2018 – News Corp: Charges, Writedowns Relate to Investment in Foxtel, Long-lived Assets at FOX SPORTS Australia; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter Digital Real Estate Services Revenue $279 Million; 18/04/2018 – Dow Jones Media Group Partners With Brave Software To Offer Premium Content To Users and Test Blockchain-Based Payment Technology; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP QTRLY NEWS AND INFORMATION SERVICES REVENUE $1,286 MLN VS $1,263 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Ned & Ariel Fulmer Chronicle Their First Home Purchase with Realtor.com® and BuzzFeed; 05/03/2018 – News Corp to Appoint 4 Directors to Combined Foxtel, Foxtel Sports Australia; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP SAYS REVEALED PLANS FOR LANDMARK ACQUISITION BY DUGOUT OF CO’S MOBILE AND ONLINE PLATFORM BALLBALL; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter News and Information Services Revenue $1.29 Billion

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 17.21M shares to 107.59M shares, valued at $499.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.70 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34.35M shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Out with the Fake, in with the Real with the Latest Realtor.com® Campaign – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About News Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NWSA) Earnings Trajectory? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vanguard pulls over two dozen stocks from ethical ETFs – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Beats on Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,991 shares to 80,284 shares, valued at $16.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 39,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,076 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on July 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Visa (V) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Fintech Stocks to Buy After Mondayâ€™s Plunge – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Visa Will Acquire Payments Portfolio From Rambus – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “My Dividend And Growth Portfolio Is Up Over 20% YTD. Here Is One Of My Favorite Stocks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.