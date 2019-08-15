Visa (V) Stake Maintained by Atlanta Capital Group; As Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose, Mackay Shields Raised Holding

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 4,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 62,680 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 57,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.12. About 1.89M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 14,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 360,706 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.22 million, up from 345,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $200.1. About 1.56M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Ltd Co reported 2,497 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 3.01 million shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 1.65% or 143,339 shares. Personal Capital Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 0.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 16,437 shares. Capital Advsr Ltd stated it has 584 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 125,761 were reported by North American Mngmt Corp. Birinyi Incorporated reported 8,900 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 2,893 are owned by South Texas Money Management Limited. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Incorporated reported 409,076 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth holds 1.66% or 109,796 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors has 39,929 shares. Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 3,615 shares. Mathes reported 1.38% stake.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Visa Stock Is Up 31% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$141, Is Visa Inc (NYSE:V) A Buy? – Yahoo News” with publication date: August 17, 2018.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 26,226 shares to 38,677 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 5,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,074 shares, and cut its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conduent Inc by 188,963 shares to 462,020 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 26,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,376 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “After A Rainy Q1, Home Depot Analysts Look At Consumer Trends, Chinese Tariffs – Benzinga” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot Pros And Cons – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.