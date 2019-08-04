Visa (V) Stake Held by Cryder Capital Partners Llp; Global Thematic Partners Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $44.43 Million as Stock Rose

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 3,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 395,049 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.70 million, up from 392,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87 million shares traded or 14.31% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 332.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 400,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 520,528 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.80M, up from 120,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Lc holds 1.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,055 shares. Gfs Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 0.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,407 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust has invested 0.75% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Limited Co owns 5,656 shares. Moreover, Wilkins Investment Counsel has 0.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,700 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Lc holds 0.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 6,847 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corp stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bkd Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Howard Cap Management holds 3.29% or 210,070 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A has invested 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Colonial Advisors reported 106,752 shares stake. Meeder Asset reported 124,108 shares. Chemung Canal Trust Com has invested 2.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ironsides Asset Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.21% or 5,685 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 14,682 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Imperial Capital Remains A Disney Bull Following Fox Closure – Benzinga” published on March 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Disney Sets A Box Office Record 5 Months Early; ‘Rise Of Skywalker,’ ‘Frozen 2’ Still On The Way – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Disney Be in 1 Year? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 16,293 shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $78.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 683,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scott Selber invested 2.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Canandaigua Bank & Trust And Communications invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Royal Bank Of Canada reported 8.24 million shares. King Wealth holds 4.76% or 97,408 shares. Burney invested in 0.88% or 90,565 shares. Provident holds 11% or 1.90 million shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 0.6% or 3,315 shares in its portfolio. 18,305 are owned by Regent Investment Limited Liability Corporation. Jlb Associates holds 4,613 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 13,038 shares. Profit Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.73% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 3.91 million are owned by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt. 1.05 million are held by Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company. Kemper Master Retirement Tru, a Illinois-based fund reported 32,100 shares. 1.46M were accumulated by Aperio Grp Lc.