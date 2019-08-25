Visa (V) Stake Held by Comgest Global Investors Sas; Air Lease Cl A (AL) Holder New Amsterdam Partners Cut Holding

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) by 59.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 32,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 22,315 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 55,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 845,892 shares traded or 4.83% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500.

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 694,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.49 million, up from 624,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99M shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure Cap has invested 0.69% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 12,674 shares. 396 are owned by Contravisory Inv Mgmt. Valley Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation owns 372,861 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. South Texas Money Ltd has 0.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,893 shares. First Personal Fin Services accumulated 9,842 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 40,226 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Lc invested in 91,750 shares or 11.55% of the stock. Golub Grp Ltd Liability invested in 3.9% or 288,033 shares. Cumberland Advisors invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Snyder Management Lp invested in 24,719 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Peapack Gladstone Fincl owns 56,050 shares. Waverton Invest Management Limited holds 696,775 shares or 5.68% of its portfolio.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,500 shares to 12,400 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 234,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL) by 20,474 shares to 23,637 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennox Intl Inc Com (NYSE:LII) by 8,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).