Visa (V) Stake Has Upped by Weatherly Asset Management; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Position in Telus (TU) Has Cut by $27.76 Million

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 56.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 750,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 581,754 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.55M, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 293,498 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 4,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,684 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57M, up from 31,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $173.92. About 4.97 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,516 shares to 84,323 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,180 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 149,240 shares to 250,440 shares, valued at $17.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO) by 142,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 431,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW).