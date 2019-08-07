Visa (V) Stake Has Raised by Windacre Partnership Llc; Doheny Asset Management Holding In Uniqure N V F (QURE) Was Has Raised

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61 million, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $388.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.56 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Uniqure N V F (QURE) by 55.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 5,425 shares as the company's stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 15,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, up from 9,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Uniqure N V F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $56.46. About 176,420 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Ltd Liability invested in 0.81% or 148,538 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt has 2.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 48,771 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited reported 1.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Edgemoor Invest Advisors holds 68,610 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Maplelane Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 45,000 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 79,982 shares or 5.42% of all its holdings. Parsec Fin Mgmt Incorporated reported 165,218 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sg Americas Ltd Liability owns 0.19% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 133,938 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 0.36% or 359,996 shares. Virginia-based Blue Edge Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sandy Spring Natl Bank stated it has 37,911 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins Co stated it has 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.42% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 21,099 shares. Amer Economic Planning Group Adv holds 2,294 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Windacre Partnership Llc, which manages about $214.22M and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 804,400 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $186.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha" on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha" published on July 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "The Bill for Visa Stock Is Too High Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com" on July 19, 2019.