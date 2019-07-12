Visa (V) Stake Has Raised by Parkwood Llc; Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Share Value Rose While Heitman Real Estate Securities Lowered by $1.83 Million Its Holding

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 17,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,040 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.03M, up from 123,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $408.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $179.66. About 2.48 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 79,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.23 million, down from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.09. About 187,414 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 66.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable

Analysts await CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CTRE’s profit will be $33.00M for 17.21 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by CareTrust REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.37% EPS growth.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 60,460 shares to 935,565 shares, valued at $63.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 154,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 978,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 101,098 shares to 142,273 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 33,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,347 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO).

