Visa (V) Stake Has Raised by Mason Street Advisors Llc; Academy Capital Management Lowered Citigroup (C) Holding by $879,222 as Market Valuation Rose

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 14,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 505,344 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.44 million, down from 519,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $71.13. About 9.11 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT COMMENTS ON CARD DEAL AT ANNUAL MEETING; 26/04/2018 – CARVANA CO CVNA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $23; 11/05/2018 – M17 ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED SAYS CITIGROUP, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, DAIWA CAPITAL MARKETS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/03/2018 – Citi Reigns as the Largest Affordable Housing Lender Nationally; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Revenue $3.42B, Est. $3.70B: TOPLive; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints lsao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 14/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BIRD SAYS WILL AVOID OFFERING HIGH RATES ON DEPOSITS TO MARKET NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 1,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,686 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.00 million, up from 247,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $176.19. About 6.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc reported 10,528 shares stake. Amg Natl Bank & Trust holds 82,445 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. First Bankshares Of Mount Dora Invest Svcs holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 59,236 shares. Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kistler holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,888 shares. Sit Inv Associates reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Delta Cap Lc accumulated 3.21% or 80,096 shares. Factory Mutual has 1.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability holds 193,163 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. 104.79 million are held by State Street. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,150 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 71,075 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Brave Asset Mngmt reported 12,554 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability Corporation has 242,000 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.66 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Co by 21,641 shares to 580,218 shares, valued at $14.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 17,520 shares to 6,565 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 584,131 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).