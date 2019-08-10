Visa (V) Shares Rose While Covey Capital Advisors Has Raised Position by $2.73 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Eagle Ridge Investment Management Trimmed Stake

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 183.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 27,005 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 9,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management analyzed 1,925 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,550 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, down from 18,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.



Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Cap Partners has invested 5.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). California-based Grand Jean Capital Mgmt has invested 4.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Conning holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 126,893 shares. Doliver Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peavine Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,968 shares. Cibc Mkts Incorporated reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bingham Osborn Scarborough stated it has 57,353 shares. North Star Asset Management Inc has 1.8% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Quantres Asset Mgmt holds 0.3% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 3.51% or 129,227 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Co Incorporated holds 2.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 20,345 shares. Blackhill Cap Incorporated has 70,457 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 20,232 shares. Buckhead Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). A D Beadell Inv Counsel invested 1.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 71,328 shares to 79,169 shares, valued at $8.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 8,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (NYF).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

