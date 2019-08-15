Visa (V) Shares Rose While Btr Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $578,760; United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding Held by Lyons Wealth Management Llc

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 3,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 100,583 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.71M, down from 104,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 3.96 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $113.43. About 2.15 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: MOVING INTO NEW PHASE OF COMPANY TRANSFORMATION; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,800 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust reported 50,271 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Llc accumulated 14,647 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 0.03% or 4,613 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.24M shares. Moreover, Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Com has 0.44% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 40,878 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.36% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). E&G Ltd Partnership reported 3,021 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Hodges Management Incorporated reported 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp owns 80,397 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6,851 shares. Lederer & Associates Counsel Ca reported 2.13% stake. Guyasuta Advsrs Incorporated holds 100,523 shares. Cap Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 4,450 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc accumulated 6,468 shares.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 45,800 shares to 100,970 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Mfs Value Fund Cl I (MEIIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Ok invested in 0.96% or 57,257 shares. Ithaka Group Inc Ltd Liability has invested 7.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Force Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 8.41% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The New Jersey-based Quadrant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.37% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Polar Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.19 million shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw owns 2% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 120,567 shares. Oak Associates Oh owns 9,502 shares. Brinker Capital Inc reported 0.71% stake. Fairview Cap Inv Lc has 1,793 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chemung Canal Communications reported 66,006 shares stake. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 324,237 shares or 2.2% of all its holdings. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa holds 3.81% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 163,019 shares. 153,026 were accumulated by First Long Island Ltd Liability. Pub Sector Pension Board invested 0.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 1.50 million were accumulated by Third Point Ltd Co.

