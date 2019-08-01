Visa (V) Shareholder Windacre Partnership Lifted Its Position by $24.10 Million; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, Welch Group Decreased Its Holding by $407,395

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61 million, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $181.36. About 3.60 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 6,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 480,703 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.42 million, down from 487,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $55.95. About 9.08 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Windacre Partnership Llc, which manages about $214.22M and $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 804,400 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $186.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2.54M shares. Glenmede Na owns 1.11 million shares. Penobscot Mgmt Co invested in 2.1% or 63,392 shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo stated it has 46,648 shares. The Washington-based Coldstream Mgmt has invested 0.34% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). B Riley Wealth has 0.83% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 47,098 are owned by First Citizens Retail Bank And. Fundsmith Llp accumulated 5.79 million shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 3,900 are held by Central Asset Investments & Mgmt Hldg (Hk) Ltd. Carlson Capital Lp stated it has 1.38% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 0.21% or 4,843 shares in its portfolio. American Invest Ser invested in 0.1% or 2,084 shares. Vulcan Value Prtn Limited Co has 3.13 million shares for 4.49% of their portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.52% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wedbush Talks Libra With Visa’s Executive Team – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Visa Stock Is Up 31% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa To Acquire Verifi For Dispute Management Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Fed Frenzy On Wall Street – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon stock drops after Citi downgrade – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based New England Research Incorporated has invested 0.67% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hemenway Co Limited Co holds 0.11% or 11,953 shares. Gladius Mgmt Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 50,000 were accumulated by Credit Lc. Cls Llc accumulated 0.01% or 3,681 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt invested in 4.27% or 110,322 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.58% or 170,987 shares. Addison Capital Company invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rmb Management Ltd Liability Co has 37,552 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Insight 2811, Michigan-based fund reported 13,509 shares. Moreover, Elm Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,001 shares. Euclidean Technologies Mgmt Lc has invested 1.56% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 91,163 shares. Blair William Communication Il invested in 725,893 shares.