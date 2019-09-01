Visa (V) Shareholder Wills Financial Group Boosted Its Holding by $1.10 Million; First Financial Increases Position in Comcast (CMCSA)

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 30.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 7,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 29,842 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 22,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 3.65 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC News EXCLUSIVE: Feds had a wiretap up on Michael Cohen; details live now on @MSNBC; 23/03/2018 – Latest Commentary: Comcast is in talks with 21st Century Fox about buying major assets, sources say -; 27/04/2018 – Ex-BBC chair says Comcast’s Sky bid should go to Ofcom; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill; 19/04/2018 – Independence Health Group and Comcast Form Partnership Aimed at Creating New, Patient Care Technology and Communications Platfo; 18/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @marcorubio tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd that #McCabe “should’ve been allowed to finish through the; 25/04/2018 – Comcast to Increase Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Oregon/SW Washington; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer is 16% Premium to 21CF Offer of GBP10.75 for Each Sky Share

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.63% or 41,772 shares. Bb&T accumulated 566,667 shares. First Eagle Investment Management Ltd invested in 34.63M shares or 3.74% of the stock. Van Eck Assocs reported 0.3% stake. Moreover, Peddock Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 800 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank holds 46,723 shares. 8.54M were accumulated by Raymond James & Assoc. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 74,547 shares. The Alabama-based Notis has invested 0.38% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Dana Inv Advsrs holds 984,994 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt holds 0.53% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 191,411 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 3.15% or 104,692 shares in its portfolio. At State Bank holds 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 21,135 shares. Barnett holds 0% or 123 shares. Bahl And Gaynor has 1.11% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 11,368 shares to 2,264 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.