Visa (V) Shareholder Westover Capital Advisors Upped Its Stake; Yhb Investment Advisors Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Rose

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 173.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 3,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 5,182 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $899,000, up from 1,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 4,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 124,735 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.69M, down from 128,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 42.39% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Apple Jitters Mount Amid Concerns of Waning Smartphone Demand; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, according to comments Tim Cook made to CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 27/03/2018 – While Apple products still get prominent placement in university bookstores, Google’s low-cost Chromebooks have surged to over half of all computing devices shipped to schools; 11/04/2018 – Law Firm: VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. via @cnbctech; 15/04/2018 – Almasry Alyoum: Apple is allegedly shutting down its iTunes application; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)sf; 26/03/2018 – Jamf Delivers Pre Day-Zero Support for All Apple Spring 2018 Releases; 24/05/2018 – Apple: Don’t Sleep on the App Store — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – Apple Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $202.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 22,146 shares to 18,080 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 14,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,118 shares, and cut its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marsico Ltd Com has 7.76% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.25M shares. Force Cap Management Limited Liability invested 8.89% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Columbus Hill Management Limited Partnership invested in 5.2% or 326,044 shares. Montana-based Da Davidson Com has invested 1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Miura Mngmt Lc invested in 300,000 shares or 8.43% of the stock. 24,780 are owned by Security Tru Co. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 1.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bridges Investment Inc accumulated 345,337 shares or 2.3% of the stock. Northeast Mngmt reported 4.76% stake. Cheviot Value Limited Liability Com invested in 0.2% or 2,620 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Co accumulated 10.37M shares or 0.97% of the stock. Southeast Asset Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0.13% or 2,837 shares. Saratoga Rech Mngmt invested in 18,102 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 562,991 shares. Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Ford, Visa and Roku – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Visa stock sinks again, as ‘rotation’ helps extend pullback from Friday’s record – MarketWatch” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Large Option Traders Selling Apple Calls Following G-7 – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy $1 Trillion Apple (AAPL) Stock on iPhone 11 & Streaming TV Potential? – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple returns to bond market (update) – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple – Ugly Duckling – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: From Growth To Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.