Visa (V) Shareholder Wedgewood Partners Cut Position; As Pfizer Com (PFE) Valuation Declined, Holder Waters Parkerson & Company Has Decreased Position by $439,362

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 10,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 408,108 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.33 million, down from 418,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.77. About 22.35M shares traded or 0.65% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE FOR A DECISION BY FDA IS IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 21/05/2018 – Karo Pharma: KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation) Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Glaxo Is Said to Have Submitted Final Bid to Buy Pfizer OTC Unit; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: EMA Accepts Application for Dacomitinib for Same Indication; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare heart disease drug succeeded in a late-stage study; 05/03/2018 – DAN R. LITTMAN ELECTED TO PFIZER’S BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 189,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 693,978 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.39 million, down from 883,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $179.24. About 5.33 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership stated it has 0.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Freestone Limited Liability Co has 0.21% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Vanguard Gp owns 145.36 million shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 1.93% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Highland Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 89,854 shares. First Natl Trust has invested 1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Us Bank & Trust De reported 1.14 million shares. Cutter And Brokerage owns 8,809 shares. M Securities, a Oregon-based fund reported 19,211 shares. Horizon Limited Liability Com reported 2,165 shares. Franklin Resource stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lodestar Counsel Ltd Llc Il reported 9,225 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 6,660 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 53,481 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.69 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.71 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Gp Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 855,533 shares. Bell Financial Bank holds 0.12% or 10,955 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ssi Invest Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 19,931 shares. Chemung Canal has 243,460 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 1.86% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Callahan Advsr Ltd Company reported 303,056 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1.54M shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. The New York-based Asset has invested 0.46% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fukoku Mutual Life has invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Advisors Asset Mngmt owns 1.27 million shares. Tcw Group Inc Inc holds 158,611 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry & invested in 0.13% or 17,794 shares. Whitnell accumulated 10,306 shares. 697,754 are owned by Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt. Cibc World has 0.5% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.