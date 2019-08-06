Visa (V) Shareholder Weatherly Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $691,392 as Share Price Rose; Great Point Partners Raised Its Intercept Pharmaceuticals (Put) (ICPT) Holding by $22.20 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 4,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,684 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57M, up from 31,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $172.85. About 7.81 million shares traded or 11.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (ICPT) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.74 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.94% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $61. About 502,584 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 13/04/2018 – ICPT: SOME PATIENTS TREATED WITH OCA HAD REGRESSION OF FIBROSIS; 13/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals: 11 of 13 Patients Improved or Maintained Histological Fibrosis Stage After Three Years of Treatment With Obeticholic Acid; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT – CONFIRMING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2018 NON-GAAP ADJ. OPER. EXPENSES GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN $390 MLN AND $410 MLN; 13/04/2018 – INTERCEPT COMMENTS ON SUBSTUDY FROM POISE PHASE 3 TRIAL; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA – U.S. COURT GRANTED DEFENDANTS MOTION & DISMISSED WITH PREJUDICE DERIVATIVE LAWSUIT PURPORTEDLY BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF COMPANY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICPT); 04/04/2018 – ICPT SEES 1Q TOTAL OCALIVA PRESCRIPTIONS FILLED CONSISTENT W/4Q; 02/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA SAYS LAWSUIT WAS FILED BY A STOCKHOLDER OF CO ON AUG 4, 2017 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.22, EST. LOSS/SHR $3.31

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,661 shares to 20,665 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 1,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,859 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 85,255 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $61.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI) by 479,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kura Oncology Inc.

