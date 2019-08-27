Visa (V) Shareholder Troy Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Holding; Mastercard ‘A’ (MA) Shares Rose While Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Trimmed by $1.71 Million Its Position

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard ‘A’ (MA) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 7,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 101,027 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.79M, down from 108,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard ‘A’ for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $276.43. About 2.05 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 127,841 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.97 million, up from 109,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $177.59. About 7.25 million shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER

More important recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha”, Benzinga.com published: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74M shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

