Visa (V) Shareholder Triple Frond Partners Has Increased Stake by $5.82 Million; Yy (YY) Holder Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Upped Holding

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 60.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, up from 46,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $70.17. About 356,063 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 37,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 607,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.85M, up from 570,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $176.55. About 4.24M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.46% stake. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 2.45% or 112,368 shares in its portfolio. Bamco Inc Ny reported 152,562 shares. Jp Marvel Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 3.18% or 62,771 shares. Sabal invested in 0.02% or 1,399 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp reported 3.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bank & Trust Of Hawaii invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kemnay Advisory Svcs owns 111,820 shares or 3.75% of their US portfolio. Garde accumulated 2,779 shares. Saybrook Nc accumulated 68,675 shares. Glenview Commercial Bank Trust Dept invested in 0.09% or 1,300 shares. Fiduciary Tru Com reported 48,908 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 331,490 shares. Monetary Mgmt Grp owns 32,105 shares. 12,973 are held by Associated Banc.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wedbush Talks Libra With Visa’s Executive Team – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Best Blue Chip for Third Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Where Will Mastercard Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Visa Unveils Installment Payment Capabilities to Give Shoppers Simple and Flexible Way to Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Buy SQ Stock As Square Enters the Next Stage of Its Life – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.