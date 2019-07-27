Visa (V) Shareholder Trb Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Position by $47.97 Million as Shares Rose; Elm Ridge Management Has Upped Lear (LEA) Position

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 14,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 857,359 shares traded or 33.38% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 307.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 307,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 407,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.65 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,578 were reported by Cetera Limited Liability Corporation. At Natl Bank reported 4,567 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Pzena Mgmt Ltd reported 2.61 million shares. 5,922 are held by Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership. Parkside Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Daiwa Securities Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp accumulated 0% or 61,182 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.04% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Foundry Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 0.51% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Basswood Capital Limited Liability invested in 122,244 shares. Voya Investment Management Llc reported 0.04% stake. 18,258 are held by Cna Financial. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership holds 297,013 shares. Duncker Streett has 5,885 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.95 million activity.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $134.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 143,111 shares to 211,877 shares, valued at $9.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 240,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 746,226 shares, and cut its stake in Donnelley R R & Sons Co.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

