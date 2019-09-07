Visa (V) Shareholder Sun Life Financial Cut Its Holding; As Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Stock Value Rose, Contour Asset Management Has Upped Stake by $60.03 Million

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 2,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 12,855 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, down from 15,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 169.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 3.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 5.03M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.01 million, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 7.00 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 24/05/2018 – MARVELL SEES CAVIUM MERGER CLOSING MID-CALENDAR YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Adj EPS 32c; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q EPS 10c; 15/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Technologies Power End-to-End NVMe over Fabrics Solutions; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 33c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,365 are held by Prudential Finance. Ghp Advsr accumulated 0.03% or 10,085 shares. Lpl Financial Lc owns 0% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 21,795 shares. Montag & Caldwell owns 20,250 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Columbus Circle Invsts accumulated 545,842 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt owns 242,081 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp reported 0.03% stake. Montag A And Assoc Incorporated invested in 63,208 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia owns 0.01% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 27,758 shares. Swiss Bancshares has 2.09 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) or 39,976 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 16,602 shares. Swedbank accumulated 2.92M shares or 0.28% of the stock. 15,464 were accumulated by Jump Trading Lc. Century Cos Inc reported 0.08% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 756 shares to 1,394 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 227,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,445 shares, and cut its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.14B for 32.47 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 5,034 shares to 25,546 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 12,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).