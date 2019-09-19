Visa (V) Shareholder Stillwater Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake as Shares Rose; Leonard Green Partners LP Lowered Its Position in Veeva Sys (VEEV) by $810,000 as Share Value Rose

Stillwater Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Investment Management Llc sold 2,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 38,891 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.75M, down from 41,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $175.95. About 5.10 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24 million, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $147.26. About 712,029 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67 million for 89.79 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bath Savings Tru Com holds 0.07% or 2,325 shares. 160,069 were reported by Bank Of Montreal Can. Gsa Prtn Llp stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Bamco Inc reported 698,646 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 659 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 1.41 million shares. Fred Alger reported 1.02 million shares. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Limited Co invested in 10,106 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 6,884 shares. First Citizens State Bank And Trust holds 12,539 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.05% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Pinebridge Limited Partnership has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Prudential Plc owns 2,971 shares. Synovus Fincl has 23,614 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn invested in 0.08% or 1.78 million shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.76 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Management holds 2.16% or 37,074 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com invested 0.97% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated owns 10,745 shares. Texas Yale Cap holds 31,231 shares. Ims Cap Mgmt has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Colony Gp Ltd Liability Com stated it has 52,025 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Cim Ltd Liability Co holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 8,142 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp owns 97,081 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. 144,390 were reported by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Osterweis Capital Mngmt holds 151,668 shares. Chickasaw Capital Limited Liability Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 48,201 shares. Kessler Invest Group Ltd Liability Com holds 13,958 shares. Jones Cos Lllp reported 123,735 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt invested 1.78% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Central State Bank Trust owns 55,300 shares.

