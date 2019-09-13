Visa (V) Shareholder Spinnaker Trust Has Decreased Its Holding by $336,485 as Shares Rose; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Position in Air Prods & Chems (APD) Has Increased as Shares Rose

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 1,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 37,461 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.50M, down from 39,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $177.98. About 7.60 million shares traded or 12.06% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 2,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 23,780 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.40M, up from 21,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.67. About 1.16 million shares traded or 15.15% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,707 shares to 84,733 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 549,641 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.12 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.

