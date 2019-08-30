Visa (V) Shareholder South Street Advisors Has Trimmed Position; Conocophillips (COP) Holder Fagan Associates Has Boosted Stake by $422,466 as Share Value Declined

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 6,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 54,955 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 48,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 840,048 shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: ConocoPhillips Wins $2B In Claim Against Venezuela Oil Co; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ARE ‘FRUSTRATED’ WITH THE E&P INDUSTRY; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips ups output forecast for 2018; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 14/05/2018 – FP Energy: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 17/04/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to drop in June -traders; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 3,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 114,143 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.83 million, down from 117,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $405.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $181.12. About 767,478 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Syntal Ltd Liability has invested 0.62% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited has invested 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 7,057 are held by Brighton Jones. Moreover, Grassi Investment has 0.9% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0.11% or 1.59M shares. Kanawha Cap Management Ltd invested in 0.17% or 18,026 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 1.05% or 37,565 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Principal Finance Gru holds 0.12% or 2.00M shares in its portfolio. Atlas Browninc invested in 3,894 shares. Naples Global Advsr Lc has 7,729 shares. Wendell David Associate Incorporated owns 4,663 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 498 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.15% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Lakeview Prns Lc owns 0.28% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 6,951 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.07% or 19,555 shares. Spc Incorporated holds 8,092 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. New Hampshire-based Curbstone Financial has invested 0.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Stralem Company invested in 47,955 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur has 0.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Communication has 0.6% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability reported 4,416 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pinebridge Invests LP accumulated 0.9% or 284,760 shares. Cookson Peirce And Com owns 2,791 shares. Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.13% stake. Deltec Asset Mngmt Llc holds 3.41% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 99,910 shares. Moreover, Bainco Intll Investors has 1.96% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Duquesne Family Office Limited Com holds 1.59% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 350,900 shares. Alkeon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,680 shares to 15,933 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 18,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL).

