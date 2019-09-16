Visa (V) Shareholder Senator Investment Group LP Trimmed Holding by $30.28 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Nice LTD (NICE) Stock Value Rose, Bailard Has Upped Its Position by $688,425

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 5,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The hedge fund held 44,824 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14M, up from 39,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $146.93. About 154,989 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 26/04/2018 – NICE Tender Offer Valued at $2.70/Share; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved; 15/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Recognized as Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2018 American Business Awards®; 10/05/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of Mattersight Corporation by NICE Ltd; 23/04/2018 – Crèdit Andorrà Financial Group Selects NICE Actimize to Strengthen its Global Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Strategy; 30/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Spring 2018 Release Introduces New Omnichannel Customer Experience Insights, Enhanced Workforce; 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Deal as Nondilutive to Non-GAAP EPS in 201; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFlD Il Microsecond Requirement for High Frequency Trading; 17/04/2018 – Bright Pattern, Leading Provider of Omnichannel Cloud Contact Center Software, Integrates with NICE Workforce Optimization

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.55M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 36,300 shares to 24,630 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 6,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,645 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NICE inContact Recognizes Innovation of CXone Application Partners at Third Annual DEVone Partner Conference – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “BehavioSec Joins NICE Actimize’s X-Sight Marketplace, the Industry’s First Financial Crime Management Ecosystem – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Jumio Joins NICE Actimize’s X-Sight Marketplace, the Industry’s First Financial Crime Management Ecosystem – Business Wire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.