Visa (V) Shareholder Schwartz Investment Counsel Lifted Its Stake; As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Matthew 25 Management Has Lifted by $913,000 Its Holding

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 93,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50 million, up from 87,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $527.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $185.02. About 1.81 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK AG SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS TO INTRODUCE LEGISLATION TO REQUIRE COMPANIES LIKE FACEBOOK TO PROVIDE NOTIFICATION IF USERS’ PERSONAL INFO IS MISUSED; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 03/05/2018 – ITALY COMMS AUTHORITY MET FACEBOOK OFFICIALS ON PRIVACY; 27/03/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism: source…; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS U.S. GOVERNMENT IN BEST POSITION TO INVESTIGATE POSSIBLE LINK; GOVERNMENT HAS GIVEN FACEBOOK “WARRANTS” -WIRED; 24/04/2018 – WHATSAPP SAYS IT IS NOT CURRENTLY SHARING ACCOUNT INFORMATION TO IMPROVE USERS’ PRODUCT & ADS EXPERIENCE ON FACEBOOK; 21/03/2018 – COLUMN-Yahoo securities case bodes ill for Facebook in investor class action: Frankel; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 28/03/2018 – Consumer Groups to Zuckerberg: Stop Electioneering; Let Jimmy Carter Monitor Facebook

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 23.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 71,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 374,850 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.55M, up from 303,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $181.14. About 642,727 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $267.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (BRKA) by 9 shares to 50 shares, valued at $15.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Lc accumulated 63,984 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 40,000 shares stake. Calamos Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.69M shares. Profund Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.09% or 260,593 shares. Hs Mgmt Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested in 718,233 shares. Fiera Capital Corp stated it has 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Strategic Financial Serv accumulated 24,758 shares. Fayez Sarofim & accumulated 3.16 million shares. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc Inc has 22,830 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.71% stake. Df Dent & Com has 1,582 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc invested in 3.23M shares. Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Addison owns 0.6% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,700 shares. Comgest Glob Investors Sas invested in 28,100 shares.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 15,000 shares to 38,500 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola European Partners by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,000 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bainco Invsts owns 1.96% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 77,279 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management accumulated 0.96% or 24,982 shares. Moreover, Northside Cap Management Limited Company has 0.79% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.1% stake. 101,504 are owned by Kornitzer Cap Ks. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 0.38% or 3.49 million shares. Winslow Asset accumulated 2,550 shares. 171,726 were accumulated by Psagot Inv House Limited. Ipswich Management Company owns 47,343 shares for 2.42% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Com holds 18,903 shares. Sun Life Fin owns 12,855 shares. 31,000 were accumulated by Olstein Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Advsr Limited Co reported 584 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). State Street Corporation reported 78.27M shares or 0.95% of all its holdings.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

