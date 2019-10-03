Visa (V) Shareholder Polen Capital Management Raised Position; Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined While Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Lowered Its Holding

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 131,668 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.52M, down from 148,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.93. About 4.91M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 420,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 9.54M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66B, up from 9.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $386.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $172.56. About 3.91 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 11.88 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year's $1.22 per share. VZ's profit will be $5.13 billion for 11.88 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $20.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.94 million shares to 10.19M shares, valued at $855.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.28 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.31M shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

