Visa (V) Shareholder Natixis Upped Its Holding; Rockwell Automation (ROK) Market Value Declined While Vident Investment Advisory Cut Stake by $1.93 Million

Natixis increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 164.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 407,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 654,852 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.29 million, up from 247,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $175.32. About 7.85 million shares traded or 11.06% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 11,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 127,151 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.31 million, down from 138,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $151.93. About 1.03 million shares traded or 6.57% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Net $227.4M; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gm Advisory Group Inc Inc invested 0.24% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). World Invsts owns 29.22 million shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 4.32 million shares. Violich Mngmt owns 180,696 shares for 7.15% of their portfolio. Jp Marvel Invest Advisors has 3.18% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mount Vernon Associate Md owns 1,600 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Vantage Invest Prns Limited Liability holds 174,245 shares. Graham Mngmt LP holds 240,000 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 9,072 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cypress, a Florida-based fund reported 106,795 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech has invested 0.54% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Copeland Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 34,259 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital owns 119,948 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Llc Oh reported 11,707 shares.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itt Inc by 52,499 shares to 122,206 shares, valued at $7.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 36,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,171 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (FEZ).

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC) by 747 shares to 3,687 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 22,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII).

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $264.06M for 16.96 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Corporation invested in 20,043 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 71 shares. Renaissance Gp Limited Liability invested in 149,628 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Zacks Inv Mgmt has invested 0.16% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Asset has 62,538 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 195,458 shares. 53,271 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Washington Cap Management Incorporated holds 2,100 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp holds 0.06% or 8,394 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 23,257 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc owns 4,993 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Twin Cap invested in 18,030 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Asset Mngmt One Ltd invested 0.07% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

