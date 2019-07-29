Visa (V) Shareholder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position; Greenlight Capital Upped Its Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stake by $14.58 Million as Share Value Rose

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 35.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,514 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $705,000, down from 7,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.06 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.16 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75 million, up from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.86. About 641,841 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 32.11 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 16,824 shares to 212,588 shares, valued at $12.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

