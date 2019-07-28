Visa (V) Shareholder Miura Global Management Has Cut Its Position by $23.40 Million; Micron Technology (MU) Holder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Increased Its Holding by $7.37 Million

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 314.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 179,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 236,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 57,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 19.68 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.86 million, down from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clal Insur Enter Hldgs holds 1.81% or 474,086 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Management Inc holds 0.62% or 11,627 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Llc invested in 6.24 million shares or 0.84% of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson owns 90,902 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Howard Hughes Medical Institute holds 1.64% or 45,000 shares in its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated reported 0.37% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Barclays Pcl has 0.38% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moors Cabot holds 0.89% or 86,820 shares. Comgest Sas invested in 694,600 shares or 2.37% of the stock. South Texas Money Limited invested in 2,893 shares. North Management accumulated 125,761 shares. Comml Bank holds 44,427 shares. Oakwood Management Ltd Liability Com Ca reported 55,678 shares stake. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Financial Consulate has 0.1% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 723,672 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 3.82M shares. Aldebaran Fincl Incorporated stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Captrust Fincl owns 3,186 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 218,092 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.07% or 29,588 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Riverhead Cap Management Lc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 223,340 shares. Holderness Investments Company has 0.13% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 6,700 shares. 317 were accumulated by Pittenger And Anderson. Michigan-based World Asset Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Amer Int Grp reported 0.08% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Amarillo Commercial Bank has invested 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sageworth Tru Co has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

