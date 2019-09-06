Visa (V) Shareholder Mairs & Power Has Increased Stake by $18.84 Million as Stock Price Rose; Antero Res (AR) Shareholder Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Cut Its Holding

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 22.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 120,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 668,210 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.37M, up from 547,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 5.64M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 3.77 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 21.11 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.43M, down from 24.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 9.43 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp holds 84,760 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 389,575 shares. Moreover, Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Company has 1.2% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 256,332 shares. Royal London Asset Management holds 0% or 87,520 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gru has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 544,231 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv invested in 0.01% or 165,971 shares. Mountain Lake Invest Management Limited stated it has 4.56% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). State Street holds 8.45M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Janney Montgomery Scott reported 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Raymond James Fincl Advsr owns 15,144 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern reported 1.21 million shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 63,053 shares.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. 12,200 shares were bought by RADY PAUL M, worth $101,260 on Friday, March 15. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10. Shares for $174,912 were bought by Warren Glen C Jr. Shares for $99.30M were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polen Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 7.44% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Magellan Asset Management Limited invested in 7.52% or 15.16M shares. Pittenger & Anderson reported 1.11% stake. Prudential Public Limited Co reported 2.91 million shares stake. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3.66M shares. North Star Asset Mgmt owns 139,432 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Peavine Cap Ltd holds 0.12% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1,756 shares. Horan Cap holds 219,759 shares. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, St Germain D J has 0.24% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 14,360 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Llc stated it has 4,990 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B And Comm owns 25,822 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Penn Davis Mcfarland reported 0.24% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Alesco Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 1,396 shares.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tile Shop Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) by 72,510 shares to 941,765 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) by 493,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 855,204 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.