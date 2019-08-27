Visa (V) Shareholder Ls Investment Advisors Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Atria Investments Maintains Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 14,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 176,204 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.52M, down from 190,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $178.61. About 719,855 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 67.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 22,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 55,562 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, up from 33,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $135.38. About 1.37M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 15,822 shares to 7,030 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 5,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,430 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr (SSO).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.23 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

