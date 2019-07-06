Visa (V) Shareholder Lourd Capital Decreased Its Holding by $487,812; Peapack Gladstone Financial Lifted Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 22.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 3,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,764 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, up from 14,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $197.49. About 567,285 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 46.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 3,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,584 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $560,000, down from 6,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 4.75 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,638 shares to 330,213 shares, valued at $34.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 15,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,703 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,475 were reported by Lau Associate Limited Co. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Korea Invest owns 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 25,800 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Llc invested in 2,437 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Michigan-based Liberty Cap has invested 2.28% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc stated it has 4,796 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 65,637 shares. Horan Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bluestein R H has invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Pinnacle Associate Limited has 27,110 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Archford Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. First Allied Advisory Inc has invested 0.06% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). California Pub Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 361,911 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Associate holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 180,943 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $2.97B for 33.21 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

