Visa (V) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Lifted Its Stake by $12.57 Million as Stock Rose; American National Insurance Co (ANAT) Shares Rose While Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Increased by $3.53 Million Its Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 468.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 72,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 88,155 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.30M, up from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 30,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 11.31M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32B, up from 11.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $123.01. About 20,712 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” published on September 03, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Visa stock the biggest drag on the Dow, as payments sector suffers broad decline – MarketWatch” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (Call) (NYSE:MA) by 7,965 shares to 1,400 shares, valued at $370,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Prn) by 2.60M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 29,030 shares to 63,523 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westn Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 39,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,950 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

