Visa (V) Shareholder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Raised Holding by $2.32 Million; As Continental Resources (CLR) Stock Declined, Shareholder Denali Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $558,800

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 88.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 14,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 31,699 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 16,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $181.55. About 6.99M shares traded or 6.19% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 50,100 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 62,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.55B market cap company. The stock increased 5.64% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $32.02. About 3.14 million shares traded or 32.31% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 478 shares to 7,057 shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 10,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,399 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $39.52 million activity. McNabb John T II bought $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $667.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23,600 shares to 79,800 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pbf Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PBF) by 15,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Hollyfrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC).