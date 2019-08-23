Visa (V) Shareholder Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Boosted Its Holding; Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Boosted Its Holding in Facebook Cl A (FB) by $343,288 as Market Value Rose

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 2,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,380 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 5,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $506.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $177.51. About 10.58 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook to revise terms of service to include more privacy language; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Cruz: Sen. Cruz Op-Ed on FoxNews.com: `Facebook has been censoring or suppressing conservative speech for years’; 24/05/2018 – Facebook accused of `anti-competitive’ behaviour; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Removes Popular Black Lives Matter Page for Being a Fake; 16/05/2018 – ISS BACKS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR RISK COMMITTEE AND CONTENT REPORT AMID SOCIAL CONCERNS; 12/04/2018 – Democratic campaign used Facebook data too; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK OFFERING DIRECTORS TO APPEAR BEFORE PARL.: TELEGRAPH; 09/05/2018 – Ex-Facebook exec: Burgeoning data privacy laws will cause massive revaluation of internet companies; 10/04/2018 – After just about every big privacy hack, people quickly returned to scene of the crime. Facebook will be no exception, @andrewrsorkin writes; 20/04/2018 – Facebook Has a New Data Policy — Here’s the Short Version

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $176.01. About 3.90M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53 million and $151.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,446 shares to 56,825 shares, valued at $7.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,334 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.