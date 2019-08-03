Visa (V) Shareholder Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Raised Position by $641,160; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Samlyn Capital Has Decreased Its Stake as Share Price Declined

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 127,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 367,252 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.52M, down from 494,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 17.39 million shares traded or 28.10% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/03/2018 – InterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generat; 21/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 17/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/17/2018, 8:00 PM; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Grants Combination Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Potential Indication; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 4,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 36,830 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87M shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Counsel invested in 19,555 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Noesis Cap Mangement holds 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,363 shares. Lee Danner & Bass Inc owns 4,141 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 13,882 were reported by Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Company. Df Dent And owns 1.26M shares. National Pension Serv invested in 1.72M shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has 0.63% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 10,255 shares. Hengistbury Investment Ptnrs Llp reported 36.94% stake. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Limited Liability stated it has 115,108 shares. Douglass Winthrop Lc owns 50,849 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company holds 12,674 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Baltimore holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 87,192 shares. Robecosam Ag has 19,780 shares. Barnett, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,539 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 17,163 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53 million and $160.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,530 shares to 85,125 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,600 are held by Cardinal Cap Management. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 408,527 shares. Samlyn Ltd Company holds 367,252 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Pointstate Capital LP accumulated 2.24 million shares. 470,266 are held by Martingale Asset Mngmt L P. Horan Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.09% or 3,012 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont reported 58,091 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Atwood & Palmer accumulated 12,196 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Utah Retirement holds 308,979 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Marathon Cap Mngmt has 0.3% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 13,907 shares. Park Oh holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 34,548 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc holds 18,528 shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn invested in 0.26% or 48,897 shares. Ledyard Natl Bank has 25,266 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.15% or 205,000 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.