Visa (V) Shareholder Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Lifted Holding; As United Parcel Service Class B (UPS) Stock Price Rose, Saturna Capital Has Decreased Its Position

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $176.27. About 6.49M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Class B (UPS) by 55.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 5,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 4,831 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $540,000, down from 10,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $113.9. About 3.66M shares traded or 8.50% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53 million and $151.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,221 shares to 52,377 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,334 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Industries (NYSE:PPG) by 5,000 shares to 407,085 shares, valued at $45.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG).

