Visa (V) Shareholder Howland Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Paychex (PAYX) Valuation Rose, Oakmont Partners Has Raised Its Holding

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 22,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 63,176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.20M, up from 41,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $82.77. About 905,148 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 3,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 256,375 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.49 million, down from 260,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $175.27. About 6.14M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Meet MyGini: A White Label App For Loyalty Programs – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 15,266 shares to 22,269 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.64 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “An Up-And-Coming Stock With Big-Time Potential – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paychex Earnings: PAYX Stock Falls on Q3 Meet – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$83.80, Is It Time To Put Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex (PAXY) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $522.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,916 shares to 21,478 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 7,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,450 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).