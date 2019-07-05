Visa (V) Shareholder Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Lowered Its Holding; Bowen Hanes & Co Has Increased Its Intl Flavors& Fragrances (IFF) Position by $5.32 Million as Stock Value Declined

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Intl Flavors& Fragrances (IFF) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 41,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 276,971 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.67 million, up from 235,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Intl Flavors& Fragrances for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $145.13. About 273,400 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF Expects to Maintain Quarterly Dividend Consistent With Prior Guidance; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances to Acquire Frutarom Industries; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES IFF’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON DEAL AN; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY; 20/04/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Quadruple Average; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Iff’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade On Deal Announcement; 11/04/2018 – IFF Celebrates Positive Transformational Change in 2017 Report; 07/05/2018 – S&P PLACED INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS; 07/05/2018 – IFF Joins M&A Rush in Flavorings With $7.1 Billion Frutarom Deal

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 3,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,371 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.11 million, down from 125,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $175.94. About 3.28 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 19,707 shares. Lmr Partners Llp has 11,673 shares. Private Harbour Inv Management & Counsel Llc holds 6,961 shares. Markel accumulated 66,500 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Moreover, Blair William & Com Il has 0.01% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 15,072 shares. Community Svcs Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 2,007 shares. Waddell & Reed stated it has 38,528 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 751 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Research Global Invsts holds 3.69M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 10,000 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Advisory Serv Networks Limited Liability Corp accumulated 105 shares or 0% of the stock. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 19,082 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bb&T Securities invested 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $69.42 million activity.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) by 6,585 shares to 1,415 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 5,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,112 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (Il) (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weibo Corp (WB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “IFF and ISIPCA Celebrate First Master of Scent Design Graduating Class – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s (NYSE:IFF) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s (NYSE:IFF) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.07 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Visa (V) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tez Financial Services and Green Girls Organization Selected as Winners of Visa Everywhere Initiative: Women’s Global Edition After Worldwide Search – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Fintech Focus Rewind: This CEO Wants To Make Business Expenses Easier – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Markets Rise on Hopes for a Trade Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces Decline Has Intersected Babicanora Vein, Confirms New Vein Discovery and Additional High-Grade In-Fill Drill Results: – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Prtn Llc has 17,983 shares. Graham Lp accumulated 2.01% or 240,000 shares. Carroll Assoc Incorporated stated it has 5,606 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hartford Financial Mgmt reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cypress Capital Lc (Wy) accumulated 6,831 shares. Twin Management Inc holds 48,680 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Proffitt & Goodson holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Serv invested 1.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 466,367 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Inc has 2,625 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mirador Cap Partners Ltd Partnership holds 1.16% or 13,723 shares in its portfolio. Novare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 42,022 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. 13,407 are owned by Virtu Ltd Liability Company. Jcic Asset Management Inc stated it has 31,699 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt Inc reported 18,834 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 6,334 shares to 10,014 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 25,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW).