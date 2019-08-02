Visa (V) Shareholder Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Cut Its Position; As Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined, Spectrum Asset Management Nb Boosted Stake by $1.06 Million

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 54.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 19,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 56,694 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 36,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $48.6. About 18.97M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/05/2018 – NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGE INTEL SHAREOWNERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL FOR BOARD TO REPORT COST-BENEFIT ANALYSIS OF POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY INTEL, IPAC; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 02/05/2018 – Akitio Partnering with Intel on External Thunderbolt™ 3 Intel® Optane™ SSD 905P Storage Solution for macOS & Windows; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 3,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 122,371 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.11 million, down from 125,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $176.75. About 5.65 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Co Limited reported 201,654 shares. Greenwood Gearhart stated it has 3,794 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Marathon Trading Invest Lc stated it has 8,039 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fairview Cap Invest Limited Liability Corp owns 940,929 shares or 2.7% of their US portfolio. Mu Invests Comm owns 117,000 shares or 4.01% of their US portfolio. First Bank & Trust invested in 182,039 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Hallmark Mngmt holds 86,070 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 128,565 shares. 119,399 were accumulated by Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 599,104 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Summit Fin Strategies invested in 0.1% or 3,814 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 37,856 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Management accumulated 118,649 shares or 4.13% of the stock. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel, Michigan-based fund reported 9,977 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 53,819 shares.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21 million and $148.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Eq Wt Health by 2,887 shares to 4,175 shares, valued at $824,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,317 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarkston Ptnrs Limited Com reported 1,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 13,575 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc invested in 47,557 shares or 2.42% of the stock. Asset One Ltd holds 1.23 million shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 43,546 shares. King Wealth stated it has 97,408 shares or 4.76% of all its holdings. Patten Grp has invested 3.94% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fernwood Inv Mngmt reported 1.69% stake. Rbo And Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.19% or 5,126 shares. Blackrock reported 121.02 million shares. Benedict Fin Advsr invested in 14,953 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 2.59% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 301,400 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.49% or 14,828 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life owns 66,330 shares. Vision Capital Mngmt Inc, Oregon-based fund reported 52,509 shares.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 24,178 shares to 142,281 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 25,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

