Visa (V) Shareholder Edgewood Management Has Cut Its Position; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Position in Analog Devices (ADI) Has Increased by $616,896 as Market Value Rose

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 832,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13.40M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 billion, down from 14.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $177.16. About 501,074 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 503.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 5,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 6,602 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $745,000, up from 1,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $114.49. About 66,204 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,475 were reported by Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Company. Burns J W And has invested 5.83% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Advsrs Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,066 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp reported 473,735 shares. White Elm Lc has 138,200 shares. Diversified owns 25,791 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. 45,000 were reported by Howard Hughes Med Institute. Alabama-based Regions Fincl has invested 0.7% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Foundation Advisors holds 95,433 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Co holds 980 shares. Tompkins invested in 0.07% or 1,917 shares. Tru Advsrs, Indiana-based fund reported 4,890 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 10,350 shares. 1,229 are owned by Aimz Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $30.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 64,560 shares to 6.54M shares, valued at $1.29 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 183,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.97 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

