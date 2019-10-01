Visa (V) Shareholder Edgewood Management Has Cut Holding; Susquehanna International Group Llp Holding in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (Put) (TKC) Boosted by $373,500 as Share Price Rose

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (Put) (TKC) by 326.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 74,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.32% . The institutional investor held 97,600 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $535,000, up from 22,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.78. About 272,799 shares traded. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has declined 13.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TKC News: 22/03/2018 – TURKCELL GETS APPROVAL TO SELL UP TO $750M DEBT; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Revises Turkcell Finansman’s Outlook to Stable; Affirms at ‘BB+’; 04/04/2018 – Turkcell Announces Partnership with DQ Institute and Turkish Ministry of Education to Improve Children’s Digital Literacy; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Turkcell To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – TELIA TELIA.ST SAYS TELIA COMPANY AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS IN TURKCELL HOLDING HAVE AGREED TO PROPOSE TO GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING OF TURKCELL THAT COMPANY DISTRIBUTE DIVIDENDS OF TRY 1,900 MLN IN TOT…; 07/03/2018 – TURKCELL UNIT LIFECELL BID IN UKRAINE WAS ABOUT $30.8M; 23/05/2018 – TURKCELL HAS $248M SHORT POSITION IN BALANCE SHEET AS OF APRIL; 29/03/2018 – TURKCELL TCELL.IS – TOTAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT TO BE AT 1.62 BLN LIRA; 07/05/2018 – Turkey Produces Its Own Base Station, Turkcell Deploys It to Bring 4.5G to Rural Anatolia; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Turkcell ‘BBB-‘ Rating; Outlook Still Negative

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 832,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13.40M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 billion, down from 14.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $385.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $172.01. About 11.74M shares traded or 66.73% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $30.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 71,860 shares to 6.90M shares, valued at $1.26B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 64,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M Hldgs Securities reported 1.35% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tiger Glob Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 163,000 shares. Choate Investment Advsr owns 2,242 shares. Kames Pcl invested in 628,993 shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 1,809 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Boston Lc stated it has 141,075 shares. Fred Alger reported 3.81% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 13,585 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Stralem & Com holds 3.63% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 38,410 shares. Bluecrest Management Limited reported 7,512 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 1.08 million shares. Brown Cap Ltd holds 5,831 shares. Two Creeks Management Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 1.25M shares. Products Partners Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.55% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Letko Brosseau Assoc Inc invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.07 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $259.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BITA) by 55,200 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Put) (GLD) by 3.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.96 million shares, and cut its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (Put) (NYSE:FAF).