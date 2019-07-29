Visa (V) Shareholder Cumberland Partners LTD Decreased Its Holding by $1.36 Million; Stone Run Capital Decreased Its Position in Ansys (ANSS) as Stock Value Rose

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.15. About 222,770 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 8,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 163,376 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.52 million, down from 172,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.06M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$141, Is Visa Inc (NYSE:V) A Buy? – Yahoo News” published on August 17, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “This Stock Just Became the No. 1 Performer in the Dow – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces C$22 Million Bought Deal Financing; SSR Mining To Exercise Its Right to Maintain Its Pro Rata Interest of 9.9% – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 32.11 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jp Marvel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.18% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 62,771 shares. Verity Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.3% stake. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Co holds 2.16% or 58,822 shares in its portfolio. Fundsmith Llp owns 5.79M shares. Donaldson Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.54% or 38,629 shares. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 90,000 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Osborne invested in 4,917 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability accumulated 0.84% or 6.24M shares. Martin Company Tn has 13,770 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 466,367 shares. Btc Mgmt stated it has 22,088 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 1.71 million shares. Oxbow Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.33% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Barnett & owns 1,539 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) by 27,451 shares to 224,011 shares, valued at $12.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 17,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,150 shares to 41,550 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 38,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ansys to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results after Market Close on August 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ANSYS Welcomes Lynn Ledwith as Vice President of Marketing – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ansys: Slowing Growth, Higher Expenses – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ANSYS: Making The Future Truly Futuristic – ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48 million for 48.89 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.