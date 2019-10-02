Visa (V) Shareholder Culbertson A N & Co Raised Holding by $525,055 as Stock Price Rose; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Guild Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position

Guild Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 148.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc bought 4,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 8,086 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, up from 3,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $496.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $174.03. About 6.75 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – Facebook says posts with graphic violence rose in early 2018; 22/03/2018 – Everything Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had to say on the data scandal; 29/05/2018 – Telecom Paper: Facebook to commercially launch WhatsApp payment service in India next week – report; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Under Pressure Over Data Breach (Video); 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK AG SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS TO INTRODUCE LEGISLATION TO REQUIRE COMPANIES LIKE FACEBOOK TO PROVIDE NOTIFICATION IF USERS’ PERSONAL INFO IS MISUSED; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Is Facebook Serious About Its Clean Up?: DealBook Briefing; 04/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. House Commerce panel April 11 – committee

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 27.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Culbertson A N & Co Inc bought 3,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 14,217 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47M, up from 11,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $169.4. About 3.93 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.58 million shares. Fayez Sarofim Communications holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.80M shares. Palladium Ptnrs Llc has invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Centre Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 2.5% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 59,750 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa accumulated 1.19M shares. Baillie Gifford And Commerce holds 6.01 million shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 11,479 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Company reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bokf Na owns 129,066 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts owns 619,549 shares. 3,109 are held by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com. Moneta Gru Inv Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 18,740 shares. Bsw Wealth Prns stated it has 2,501 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Evanson Asset Management Lc owns 1,424 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97 million and $67.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,080 shares to 8,600 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,290 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Std Gold Etf Tr.

