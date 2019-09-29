Visa (V) Shareholder Crossvault Capital Management Lowered Position by $410,875 as Stock Value Rose; Foster & Motley Has Lowered Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding as Share Value Rose

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 2,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 60,030 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.42 million, down from 62,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 7.08M shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 3,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 53,139 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.83 million, down from 56,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.42 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 25.11 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.