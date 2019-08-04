Visa (V) Shareholder Commerce Bank Has Increased Position; Texas Permanent School Fund Maintains Holding in Finisar (FNSR)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 10,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 602,227 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.06 million, up from 591,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87M shares traded or 14.31% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Finisar Corp (FNSR) by 51.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 39,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The institutional investor held 116,413 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 76,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Finisar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $22.77. About 839,123 shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Finisar’s Dismal Report, Netflix’s Halo, Big Blue’s Missing Timeline — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Adj EPS 20c; 09/04/2018 – FINISAR NAMES TODD SWANSON AS COO; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 9.0C TO 15C, EST. 21.3C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Finisar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNSR); 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Rev $332.4M; 21/03/2018 – Finisar Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13,018 shares to 184,698 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 29,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,171 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 13,000 shares to 15,641 shares, valued at $976,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 4,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,083 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).